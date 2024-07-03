60th exhibition for Ashburton Society of Arts

The Ashburton Society of Arts' 60th annual exhibition is under way at the Ashburton Art Gallery.

Tickets sold out for the opening night and awards presentation on Monday before the exhibition began on Tuesday.

Ashburton Society of Arts committee members set up at the gallery and received more than 300 pieces of art from the 156 artists entered in the exhibition.

Entries had to be moved from the receiving area into the gallery on a regular basis to make room for the constant stream of new arrivals.

President Kay Begg said the entries from Mid Canterbury and further afield showed how many talented artists live in the area and how popular the exhibition was.

‘‘It really is amazing the talent that’s throughout New Zealand, because we do get entries from outside the area,’’ Begg said.

Several guest artists will also feature. They include Brian Baxter, David Lloyd, Galina Kim, Lynda Scott, Sara Beal, Silversmiths Guild and Stewart Nimmo.

Meanwhile, the final stages of the society’s Short Street Studio and gallery building facelift has also been completed. A 1.2m high corten steel wall sculpture, designed by committee members and depicting the society’s logo, was installed. This followed the installation of new fence signage and the building being painted in May.