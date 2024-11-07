Anglers battle wind and waves in the high-country

Kevin and Tracey Clemens battle wind and waves on opening day. PHOTO: BLAKE HARPER

A strong northwest wind marked the opening day of the high-country fishing season.

But the hardiest of anglers were not deterred. They either found some respite from the conditions in sheltered areas or battled the wind and waves head-on to catch a fish or two.

Anglers Kevin and Tracey Clemens of Methven fished the south shore of Lake Heron in the rough conditions but their perseverance paid off, as they caught several land-locked salmon.

High-country fisheries include rainbow trout fisheries and other sensitive sports fisheries, usually in inland high-country areas such as the Ōtūwharekai Ashburton Lakes, Mackenzie Basin, and Waitaki Valley.

Fish & Game ranger Blake Harper checked on 32 anglers throughout Ōtūwharekai Ashburton Lakes - mainly at Lake Heron - on Saturday, the first day of the season.

But then the second day of the season was a picture-perfect sunny calm Sunday after a frosty start.

It offered ideal fishing conditions and a chance for anglers to take their dinghies and kayaks out on the water.

Rhys Adams and nine-year-old son Evan, of Temuka, fished Lake Emma on Sunday with about 15 other anglers.

The pair found success catching brown trout and redfin perch.

Sergiy Vovchenko, 9, of Ashburton (left) and Malachi Stanley from Rakaia had success at the Kids Salmon Fishing Day at Loch Cameron, Twizel. PHOTO1: VICKY MCKNIGHT

Meanwhile, near Twizel at Loch Cameron, Fish & Game NZ held its annual Kids Salmon Fishing Day.

Children aged 4-11 from around the South Island had a go at salmon fishing.

Thanks to a major sponsor, Mt Cook Alpine Salmon, about 75 salmon were caught.

Not all salmon were caught, so fishing opportunities will remain for anglers at Loch Cameron over the next fortnight or so.

The fishing season for most waterways, including the Ashburton Lakes, remains open until April 30, while many other year-round options are available.

Anglers are reminded to purchase a fishing licence and review the 2024/2025 regulations guide to ensure they are fishing legally.