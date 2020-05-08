Cafe open for takeaways

Food and drinks are back on the menu again at Nosh, but it’s far from business as usual.

The Ashford Village venue, a popular spot with locals and passing traffic on nearby West Street, opened for business when new Alert Level 3 restrictions came into force.

Like a number of cafes around the district, orders are being taken via telephone or the Regulr app and they are strictly takeaway only.

There are firm rules around pickup and payment, and entry is via the side ramp door.

Sticking to contactless takeaway rules are Nosh staff member Kelsey Greer (left) and cafe regular Karen Christensen.

The in-and-out system is clearly marked and only one person at a time is allowed in to collect the order and to make payment via payWave.

Nosh co-owner and head chef Vicki Waaka said there had been a steady stream of pick-ups over the past week or so.

A number of bigger orders had come in from local businesses and the systems in place were working.

Customers were primarily locals, and a number of regulars, and Nosh was very grateful for the support, said Mrs Waaka.

She said the business was running a downsized Covid menu and it was good to get some cashflow going again.

She expected Alert Level 2 to mean strict rules around customer distancing and hygiene when it was introduced.

Nosh regular Dave Christensen said he and his wife Karen had been to the cafe a couple of times under level 3.

‘‘We love the staff and the food there and it’s important for us to support this business and others in Ashburton at this time.’’