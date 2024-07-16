Dancers put their best foot forward at national champs

Feet were tapping, pointing and kicking over four days at the Ashburton Event Centre during the National and Highland Dancing Championships.

More than 240 highland, Irish and sailor hornpipe dancers from around New Zealand competed earlier this month for sashes, trophies and national rankings.

About 20 members of the Julie Hawke School of Dance from Ashburton were among the competitors.

Two of its members achieved national rankings. Britney Moore won runner-up to the champion with a second ranking in the 18 and over age group. Leah Maw claimed the ninth place ranking in the under-18 age group.

Committee member Bridget Prendergast said everyone enjoyed themselves at the event.

More results can be found at the NZ Highland and National Dancing Championships - PDANZ Facebook page

-By Dellwyn Moylan