'Do it faster': Viaduct will reopen eventually - KiwiRail

Adam Kibblewhite is frustrated the road under the Tinwald rail viaduct is closed for six to eight months. PHOTO SUSAN SANDYS

Six to eight months to repair the Tinwald rail viaduct is too long, Ashburton resident Adam Kibblewhite says.

Melcombe St underneath the viaduct closed on July 29, pending KiwiRail repairing the structure following a small digger on a trailer striking it on June 30.

Kibblewhite said the time frame given by KiwiRail for the work was ‘‘ridiculous’’, and frustrating.

The closure meant he and the hundreds of other motorists who lived on the west side of Tinwald had to go out of their way to access State Highway 1 so they could get to and from town.

It not only added more time to their trips, but also more congestion to the nearest alternative entry and exit point off the highway.

At this point off Melcombe St, they had to go over a railway level crossing, which was already ‘‘a hazard’’ as it was susceptible to traffic banking up.

‘‘I believe KiwiRail should do the repairs, but do it faster,’’ Kibblewhite said.

He also feared KiwRail would permanently close the road under the viaduct.

A KiwiRail spokesperson said it would not permanently close.

‘‘The road will be reopened once assessment and repairs to the impact beams have been completed. Designs and plans are under way,’’ the spokesperson said.

The six to eight months timeframe was needed for assessment and repair following both an overhead impact beam and the primary structure being damaged in the crash.

The cost of repair would not be known until the designs were completed.

KiwiRail would initially seek damages and repair costs through its internal recovery team, working with the owner of the vehicle involved in the bridge accident.

Meanwhile, The Ashburton Courier also asked KiwiRail why the road under the viaduct was opened after the crash, then not closed for repairs until four weeks later.

‘‘The delay was to allow time for an approved traffic management plan to be put in place,’’ the spokesperson said.