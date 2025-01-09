Ex-All Blacks and shearing greats join forces

The 2019 Shear for Life event. Photo: SHEAR for LIFE / Facebook

A host of former All Blacks legends and shearing royalty will join forces next month to raise money for charity.

They will include rugby greats Jock Ross, Ian Kirkpatrick, Billy Bush and shearers Sir David Fagan, Darin Forde and Marg Baynes.

Shear for Life on February 1 will aim to raise funds for the Ashburton Cancer Society and Hospice Mid Canterbury in memory of absent friends lost to cancer.

Event founder Rocky Bull of Ashburton said in a statement the last Shear for Life in 2019 was a success.

"This year will be bigger, better and busier.

"We will be shearing 3000 sheep over eight hours, plus there will be a lot of family-orientated activities all day," he said.

Event organiser Sandra Curd has been busy gathering sponsorship and donated items for the day.

She is confident the event can raise a similar amount to the $90,000 raised in 2019.

"We all know someone who has been through treatment or died from cancer and it’s great to be able to give back to these wonderful local organisations who work so hard for patients and their families," Curd said.

"What better way to give back to these organisations than to have an affordable and entertaining family day out."

The team is excited to host many big names from the shearing world, including Fagan, Forde, Baynes as well as Dion Morrell, Dixy Lynch, Tom Wilson, and Jules Burney.

Ross, Kirkpatrick and Bush will be joined by other former All Blacks Andy Earl, Richard Loe, Corey Flynn and Grant Perry.

There will be live music, food and beverages, as well as a bar and courtesy van.

The family area will include Gellyball, a kiddy train, bouncy castles, face-painting, teddy bear shearing, ice creams and much more.

There will also be a monster auction and raffles with goods and services worth thousands of dollars, including a hunting trip to Elephant Hill, signed rugby jerseys and much more.