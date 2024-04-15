Farewell for Canterbury 'club legend'

Andrew Carr.

The Southern Rugby Football Club has farewelled much loved "club legend" Andrew James Lauchlan (Trucky) Carr.

The Ashburton husband to Sarah and dad of three died suddenly this month aged 46.

"Trucky epitomised our club’s culture and history," the club said on its Facebook page.

Born and bred in Mayfield, Carr played his early club rugby for the small town before moving through the grades to become a Southern player when Hinds and Mayfield amalgamated.

"He went on to play over 100 caps for his beloved Southern senior team and won three Watters Cups in that time.

"He went on to become coach of the Southern Pirates Senior B team and in his second stint as coach took the team to three consecutive competition wins and added greatly to the culture of the pirates."

A Facebook post celebrating the life of Andrew James Lauchlan (Trucky) Carr. Image: Facebook

He took his coaching skills to the senior side where again he found success, leading the club to one of its "finest moments" as the side he coached won the combined competition in 2019.

He was named the Mid Canterbury Open Grade Coach of the Year.

"His ability to motivate and organise was second to none. The charismatic way he engaged with players, supporters and the rugby community has left an enduring legacy that’s still ongoing today.

"Trucky was easily identified on the field with his squat stature, shorts that met his socks at the knee and stood out with his ability to cover short distances in record time.

"A show-and-go from Trucky followed by a quick scamper to the try line is a memory that many Southern spectators will recall as poetry in motion."

A ceremony to commemorate Carr’s life was held at the Hotel Ashburton on Saturday.

Phillip Woodham. Photo: Supplied

Carr’s death followed that of another Ashburton man, Phillip Woodham.

The 71-year-old was riding his motorcycle on March 30 when he was involved in a horror crash which claimed the lives of three others at Pūkaki.

Woodham was a member of the Patriots Defence Motorcycle Club.

The club’s South Island president Darren Dumble said Woodham, known as Woody, was a ‘‘real genuine Kiwi who loved to ride and loved his mates’’.

‘‘He loved nothing better than turning up to a club function with a cheeky grin and a bunch of tall stories told with a dry wit,” Dumble said.

Woodham served in the NZ Army as a section commander.

‘‘To be a section commander, you need to have an excellent rapport with the troops, something Woody would have excelled in,’’ he said.

‘‘Woody loved his bike, he rode a Harley very carefully.

‘‘He was never one to tear up the road. If anything, he would loiter around the back of the group, taking in the view and just being happy he was with his mates.’’

Woodham also worked on fishing boats after leaving the army and was a truck driver. The police investigation into the circumstances of the crash remains ongoing.

A celebration of Woodham’s life was held at Paterson’s Funeral Services in Ashburton on Friday.