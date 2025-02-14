Food delivery app launched in Ashburton

DoorDash is expanding into 10 more locations across New Zealand, including Ashburton.

The on-demand food delivery app launches today in the town, as well as in Oamaru, Wānaka and North Island locations.

It follows Uber Eats' expansion into Ashburton in November last year.

DoorDash general manager Bradley Thomas said in a statement local business was at the heart of everything the company did.

"It’s great to be able to connect local merchants with more customers to help them grow and thrive," Thomas said.

"Whether it’s a Friday night feed, last-minute coffee run, or treat top up, we’re all about making life easier for Kiwis."