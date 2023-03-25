Fun and entertainment at Methven A&P

Top team action during some of the many fun activities at the Methven A&P Show.

The Methven A&P Show was a chance for the community to reconnect in a fun-filled family environment.

It had something for everyone from the school’s Top Team competition, colouring sheep event through to highland dancing, equestrian action to the new art precinct, live music, food and beverages.

The theme of Rural Wellbeing was an acknowledgement to the ongoing efforts by farmers in the community, and organisations and people onsite included Rural Support Trust, Opuke Wellbeing, Pup Chamberlain and Robbie ‘Gooserooter’ Shefford.

There were also health checks: blood pressure, cholesterol and glucose.

The show also featured the popular spud in a bucket competition, trade stalls, shearing and equestrian competitions, pet tent, ute muster, woodchopping, as well as traction engines and tractors galore.

By Toni Williams