Funding confirmed for second bridge

Council have agreed to splitting the funding cost of a second bridge over the Ashburton River. Photo: Supplied

Ashburton district councillors have agreed in principle to split the cost of the new second bridge and connecting roads with the Government.

Transport Minister Simeon Brown announced today that the Government would pay for a bridge across the Ashburton River from Chalmers Ave to Carters Tce, and the council would pay for a new connecting road on the Tinwald side of the bridge.

Work is expected to begin in 2026.

Ashburton Mayor Neil Brown said councillors had discussed the funding proposal and agreed in principle to it.

"I’m thrilled with where it’s landed and we’ll be presenting a more detailed financial breakdown of the split to our community in due course.

"The cost to council will be the building of the local road and this cost will be known once the design is completed.

"Officers are currently evaluating roading designs and we view this as an inter-generational project, meaning that current and future generations should be expected to pay their share of the costs."

Ashburton mayor Neil Brown happy with the new bridge and roading funding agreement plan. PHOTO: ASHBURTON DISTRICT COUNCIL

Brown said there had been some hard conversations over the past year or so.

“I want to thank the Government, and staff at both council and NZ Transport Agency for getting the project to this important step."

Under the Government’s funding proposal, the bridge would be considered a part of the State Highway network and maintained by NZTA as part of its state highway work programme.

Brown said it was his understanding the bridge would not be tolled.

“The new road at Tinwald will also open up future possibilities for housing along it once re-zoning of the land is completed.”

Council would be responsible for constructing and funding 100% of the roads connecting the bridge to the rest of the local roading network. Once built, the roads would receive council’s usual NZTA subsidy of 51 per cent for future maintenance.

Brown said a second bridge had been the subject of much community and Council debate and discussion since 2006, when it was first raised through the Ashburton Transportation Study.

“This new bridge will benefit local and regional traffic, which creates significant pressure points on the state highway at peak hours, and it will ensure a second crossing of the river if the existing bridge is out of action.

“The 2021 floods closed the bridge and highlighted the vulnerability the state highway network, so a second bridge will make travel safer and freight connections more resilient.

“Another advantage of this project is that much of the land has already been acquired for the bridge and new Tinwald road, and construction can happen without major disruption for the community and road users. I look forward to seeing the first shovel in the ground in 2026.”

The second bridge is listed in the Fast Track Approvals Bill to expedite the consenting process.