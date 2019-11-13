Funds in for hot pools

ash7hot_pools.jpg Hot pools project: this developed design aerial view shows the solar array located along the south boundary of the Opuke Thermal Pools & Spa site.

Methven's Opuke Thermal Pools & Spa project is moving a step closer to reality with the $7.5 million capital raising now completed.

A land sale agreement with Methven Trotting Club has now also gone unconditional and a subdivision has been granted.

The developed design stage of the project has also been completed and the next major milestone will be the commencement of site preparation and plant building construction in December.

The main building detailed design work is expected to be signed off in January.

Bradford Building has been selected as the principal builder on the project.

The $15 million hot pools project was given a major funding boost with a $7.5million loan from the Government's Provincial Growth Fund in February.

The Opuke Thermal Pools & Spa project is being driven by Methven Adventures and will have three very separate experiences; affordable family bathing, adult exclusive bathing, and high quality spa therapies.

Murray Harrington from Price Waterhouse Coopers, is the new Methven Adventures chair, and Rainer Irrigation founder and property developer Les Briggs is also new on the board.

Former Methven Adventures board members James McKenzie, Andrew Cartwright and Lloyd Robinson will head up the project steering team that will oversee the detailed design and construction phases.

Construction is expected to take nine to 12 months.