Oar-some opportunity in DC for Canterbury rower

Sienna Skilling of Ashburton is off to Washington DC on a four-year scholarship. PHOTO: TONI WILLIAMS

Ashburton rower Sienna Skilling is heading to the United States capital on a full four-year rowing scholarship.

She will study towards a Bachelor of Arts in psychology and criminal justice at George Washington University in Washington DC and compete for the university in the rowing eights.

The 18-year-old was looking forward to studying in the capital city but most excited about taking her rowing to the next level.

“The facilities they have there are like nothing compared to here. We get our own nutritionist, our own trainer, our own physio, so just having access to all that will be pretty cool.”

The full scholarship covers tuition, rowing, housing and food costs.

She will live in the halls of residence for the duration of her time there.

There are also a few attractions to check out in the city.

“There are lots of monuments and museums. It’s very historical, with obviously the White House as well.’’

Sienna, who has never visited the US before, leaves next week and will be accompanied on the journey by her father, Justin and his partner Emma.

The distance between the US and home was a concern and getting back into formal education, she said.

Since leaving Ashburton College last year, she had worked at signs and design company, Juice, and completed a rowing season with Avon Rowing Club in Christchurch.

“I went there because it’s the biggest club in New Zealand so they’ve got lots of eights, which is what I will be rowing in America. So I wanted to get a feel for that.”

She also trained alongside the New Zealand under-22 women’s team rowing at Lake Hood with national coach Justin Wall.

And has had a training plan from the university which she has been doing for the past eight weeks.

It involved urging (rowing machine), weight training and isometrics workouts with body conditioning such as push-ups.

Sienna Skilling started rowing at age 13, when in year 9 at Ashburton College.

She loves the synergy needed in the sport.

“It’s very cultural, you’re in a boat – with however many – and you need to be like one.

“It’s very (fulfilling) as well. You see hard work pay off.”

Sienna’s hard work saw her win bronze in the club pair at the New Zealand secondary school national rowing championships in February last year. Then messages started coming in from coaches watching the races.

Sienna Skilling in action during pairs racing. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Being headhunted was an unfamiliar experience.

She eventually signed up with Kiwi Athletes Agency who put together her education and rowing results and got her interviews with prospective universities state side.

“George Washington was the first one that said they would give me a full scholarship,” she said.

It was too good an offer to turn down.

Sienna believes she could be the first Kiwi rower at the school but would not be the only international this year with others from Australia, Italy and Germany.

“It will be good to have different people from different countries.”

She would, however, be the only international in her rowing year group.

“There were originally three of us they were deciding between, then the head coach over there, talked to my school coach (Justin Wall) here.

“He obviously said a few good things, which was nice.”