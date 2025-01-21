Get on your bike for a good cause

David Keeley will be riding for Life Education Trust, represented by Harold the giraffe, in the Central South Island Charity Bike Ride. Photo: Supplied

Adventure and fun await Ashburton cyclist David Keeley as he prepares for the 21st Central South Island Charity Bike Ride.

The bike ride next month is held over three days every year.

Riders each have a charity they support, as they together cycle from Timaru to Tekapo, Kurow, and back to Timaru.

Keeley said he was looking forward to the bike ride, after having participated in it twice before.

The camaraderie among the dozens of riders and their support crews always made for a good atmosphere, he said.

"It’s a bit of an adventure," Keeley said.

Up to 120 riders, including those from Mid Canterbury, generally undertake the ride each year.

Central South Island Charity Bike Ride will take place on February 20, 21 and 22. Photo: will be February 20, 21 and 22. Photo: Facebook / Central South Island Charity Bike Ride

Keeley was pleased to be among the riders supporting Life Education Trust Mid-South Canterbury.

"They do such good work," he said.

Trust board member Kim Wall said the trust was grateful to Keeley, and others riding on behalf of the trust.

They would be sporting small Harolds on their handlebars.

Harold the giraffe is the trust’s mascot, helping it operate a mobile classroom to educate children on the wonders of their bodies and how to live a healthy lifestyle.

Wall said the trust had been a grateful recipient of almost $100,000 raised by riders on the bike ride over the last several years.

"This money literally keeps our wheels rolling and makes a considerable difference to our non-government funded operation," Wall said.