It's back: Giant pothole reappears on 100km/h road

A pothole is starting to reform where a giant pothole (inset) was previously repaired. Photos: Supplied

A 1.8m-long pothole on Chertsey Kyle Rd was the bane of motorists’ lives until it was finally repaired in May.

But three months later it is reappearing, alongside smaller potholes, in the stretch of 100km/h road at Pendarves, outside a farm driveway.

Ashburton District Council spokesperson Neil McCann said the reason was the repair itself was susceptible to damage.

"This work was a repair to old pavement that experiences turning heavy traffic.

"The repair and first coat seal can be susceptible to damage, particularly over the initial colder and wetter winter months," McCann said.

It comes following the appearance of potholes in the new chipseal on Seafield Rd, outside Anzco, in June.

Earlier this year, the giant pothole was not repaired for two weeks after it was notified to the district council. Photo: Supplied

The district council in that case blamed truck drivers for continuing to use the main entrance, which is supposed to be only for light vehicles.

The contractor repaired the damage and sealed it with a hardier surface of asphalt.

Potholes appearing in newly repaired roading is "not normal but does occur occasionally", McCann said.

The contractor will repair the reincarnated Chertsey Kyle Rd pothole at no cost to ratepayers. Road crews patched it up on Monday last week.