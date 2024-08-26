It's back: Giant pothole reappears on 100km/h road

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
But three months later it is reappearing, alongside smaller potholes, in the stretch of 100km/h road at Pendarves, outside a farm driveway.
Ashburton District Council spokesperson Neil McCann said the reason was the repair itself was susceptible to damage.
"This work was a repair to old pavement that experiences turning heavy traffic.
"The repair and first coat seal can be susceptible to damage, particularly over the initial colder and wetter winter months," McCann said.
It comes following the appearance of potholes in the new chipseal on Seafield Rd, outside Anzco, in June.
The contractor repaired the damage and sealed it with a hardier surface of asphalt.
Potholes appearing in newly repaired roading is "not normal but does occur occasionally", McCann said.
The contractor will repair the reincarnated Chertsey Kyle Rd pothole at no cost to ratepayers. Road crews patched it up on Monday last week.
- You can report potholes to the district council via the Snap Send Solve app.