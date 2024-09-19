Market day mania returns to town

Photo: Supplied

The excitement is building for the annual Ashburton Market Day on Monday.

Market Day organiser Carol Johns. Photo: Supplied

Organiser Carol Johns said East St in the town centre will be closed to traffic for the bustling event on September 23.

More than 100 stallholders from near and far have registered for the market day.

"It’s full. We’ve got a waiting list." Johns said.

They will offer everything from clothing, artwork, candles, fragrances, furniture and plants, to jewellery, handcrafted goods and children’s toys.

About 20 food vendors will be there and several service groups will also have stalls.

The event is traditionally held on South Canterbury Anniversary Day in September, the same day as Ashburton’s iconic week-long Bookarama at the Sports Hall on Tancred St.

Johns said about a third of the stallholders will be from the Mid Canterbury area, while others will come from as far afield as Nelson, Blenheim and Dunedin.

About 20 stallholders are newcomers "which is fantastic", Johns said.

"There will be something different for people to see, lots of different food this year as well.

"It’s just quality - a good chance for people to go Christmas shopping."

Johns said despite "a couple of niggles" the majority of Ashburton businesses have been supportive of the event as have the district council.

"It happens every year, and it brings thousands of people to the town."

About 7000 people attended the Ashburton Market Day last year.

"I’ve got car loads of people coming from Christchurch, Leeston, Southbridge, West Melton.

"They’re already contacting me, they’re excited to come."