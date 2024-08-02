Marking 50 years of riding joy

For 50 years Mid Canterbury Riding for the Disabled has been making a difference in young people’s lives.

The organisation will celebrate its anniversary next month, with a gathering and an open day.

Mid Canterbury RDA offers therapeutic horse rides to its clients, and pupils from schools around the district with a variety of needs.

Assistant coach, committee member and horse manager Heather O’Hara said it was rewarding to see RDA having made a difference in so many children’s lives over the years.

‘‘Being on a horse is a therapeutic thing on its own,’’ O’Hara said.

‘‘We hear stories of kids having a bad day at school, they come here and spend time with the horses and it sets them up with a positive attitude for the rest of the week.’’

RDA in Mid Canterbury began in 1974 when it set up at the Tinwald Pony Club. It later moved to the Ashburton Racecourse, then bought its own grounds on Leeston St, opening a new building at the site in 1982.

Alex is all concentration as he prepares to ride Cricket down the hill, with volunteers Alan Harrison (left) and Julie Cressey, at the Mid Canterbury RDA obstacle course. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Highlights over the years have included the group’s involvement in a 1981 royal visit by the late Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh, two riders attending the National Mounted Games in 1985 from which they returned home with Dowker Trophy for team with most points.

Among those gathering to celebrate the anniversary is volunteer Tony Quaid. He has been with the organisation since 1977. He started in an administration role, which he continues today.

‘‘I get so much pleasure from seeing the children ride, the happiness it brings them and the benefits they get from being with the horses,’’ Quaid said.

Many who volunteer with RDA plan to be there a short time, but get hooked and become long time supporters. Maxine Hooper is a case in point. She started as a volunteer, became a committee member seven years later, then went on to be senior coach and president.

‘‘At one time, they would have over 40 riders a day including primary school pupils and IHC clients, today the number is slightly less than that,’’ Hooper said.

Volunteers Sue Smith (left) and Rachel Amyes lead Shamika on Rapunzel. Photo: Ashburton Courier

School pupils enjoy going to RDA today, just as much as they did 50 years ago. They rush in each Tuesday and Thursday during term time, eager to ride and bond with the horses.

With the help of coaches and dedicated volunteers, they learn skills such as balance and co-ordination in a fun and caring environment.

Tinwald School pupil 10-year-old Shamika is among them.

‘‘I like doing obstacle course where we ride around poles, go through the tunnel and ride up and down the hill,’’ Shamika said.

‘‘We also ride while balancing a ball on spoon with one hand and holding the reins with the other, as we go around the arena and put the ball back in the bucket.’’

Mid Canterbury Riding for the Disabled 50th Anniversary have a gathering at the Ashburton RSA on September 7 from 4pm to 8pm for anyone associated with the organisation, and an open day at the Leeston St grounds on September 8 from 10.30am to 3pm. It will include demonstration rides. To register for the events email mcriding@outlook.com or phone 308-0392 or 0272770718.

By Dellwyn Moylan