Mid Canterbury farmers moving stock out of flood path

Brent and Rebecca Miller on farm. PHOTO: NATWICK STUDIOS via ODT

Mid Canterbury dairy farmers Brent and Rebecca Miller spent last week focusing on drying off dairy cows - but this week they were moving stock to keep above the rising floodwaters.

There has been extensive surface flooding across Mid Canterbury and numerous road closures. The Millers run a 336ha farm at Withells Rd, near the Rangitata River, in Carew.

‘‘We’ve just lifted our heads a bit ... (we’re) out in the traps with moving stock today,’’ Mrs Miller said.

The couple are award-winning sharefarmers who have been in the industry for more than 17 years.

She said others in the dairy industry have held off a bit with dry-off till now, but there was concern for those in the industry moving farms for the new season, which kicks in tomorrow on June 1.

‘‘We’re a bit worried about the length of time the stock have been standing ... repercussions down the line are abortions though we are trying not to think about that though, as there is nothing we can do differently,’’ she said.

Mrs Miller said making sure the teams of people on farm were safe and had enough to eat was the priority. Although the Millers were also talking to their neighbours, and community to see if anyone needed any assistance.

They had some who had vehicles but were stranded and unable to drive in the wet conditions.

‘‘On our farm the waters have receded a bit this morning and the rain has lessened,’’ she said.

‘‘Contact is essential.’’

Federated Farmers Mid Canterbury arable chairman Darrell Hydes said a main area of concern was access with floodwaters blocking most the roads around Methven.

Hydes farms along Methven Chertsey Rd, just out of the Methven township.

‘‘The only way to get from our home farm to our Highbank blocks today was by tractor,’’ he said.

‘‘We have had a bit of our autumn wheat scoured out by over flow from a flood channel.

‘‘But things here are nowhere near as bad as those living near the Ashburton and Hinds rivers - all branches are causing real problems.’’

He said the surface water flooding around Methven was not as bad today as it was yesterday.

Environment Canterbury reported this morning that the Hinds River was still high but dropping and there had been extensive overflows with some through the township.

Some people had self-evacuated.

The upper tributaries on the Ashburton River are also dropping, but there were still high flows moving through the system.

There was no current concern at Jessops Bend on the Ashburton River, which is the main breakout point that could affect the township (overflows upstream are taking the pressure off at present).

Monitoring of this critical area is continuing.

The main current overflow of the south branch was toward Greenstreet.

South of the south branch, there was some surface flooding, but overflows were still possible.

Teams were continuing to monitor the area.

There had been minor overtopping of the North Branch stopbanks, but it was not a current concern.

Student Volunteer Army founder Sam Johnson said its volunteers were keen to return the favour to farmers from the Ashburton district who had helped out after the Christchurch earthquakes.

‘‘After these floods, we're go to be focused on returning the favour,’’ he said in a Facebook post.

‘‘Make sure to let Student Volunteer Army know if you need a hand 0800 005 902.

‘‘We're in touch with Civil Defence, Fed Farmers and local MPs.

Johnson said anyone able to assist could also download the SVA app or check out Facebook page.

Floodwaters in the Ashburton River have dropped a little but authorities remain on full alert as Mid Canterbury’s red rain event continues to play out.

Attention is focusing on the integrity of stopbanks that line the north and south branch of the river. They have kept most of the floodwaters in the river channel, though surface water is also a problem around the district.

Farmers are checking the state of their paddocks and feeding out stock, Ashburton District Council staff are checking the state of bridges, roads and other infrastructure and schools are closed.

Some businesses in Ashburton have also closed for the day, while others are allowing staff to work from home.

People are being asked to stay home and off the roads, but rubber-neckers are still a problem.

The town’s wastewater treatment pond at Wilkins Road has flooded and potentially contaminated water is mixing with floodwater.

It may be flowing into Carters Creek, which feeds into Lake Hood, the district’s recreational waterbody.

People are being told it is a public health risk and to avoid contact.

Drinking water has been tankered to Mt Somers and Methven, where boil water notices were in effect.

The Ashburton River had dropped from a peak of 1448 cumecs to 1237 cumecs at 11am today.

A welfare centre set up at the Hakatere marae was helping people who had self evacuated.

Ashburton district councillor Angus McKay talks with police at Digby's Bridge, where stopbanks were keeping floodwaters in the north branch of the Ashburton River.

The Ashburton River has dropped a little, but is still a concern.