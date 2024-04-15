New organ completes church's quake rebuild

Baring Square Methodist Church’s new organ sings a celestial song of beauty.

That is according to those who have heard its tones resonate throughout the historic church.

Baring Square Methodist Church parish steward Alister Smyth with the church’s new organ. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

The new organ at the Ashburton church was dedicated at a concert on Sunday.

Parish steward Alister Smyth said the celebrated the organ as the final finishing touch to the church’s post-earthquake renovations.

"It’s been a long process getting the church going,’’ he said.

As part of the renovations, which were mostly completed last year, the church had decided to replace the previous organ, which dated back to 1953.

"Instead of putting the other organ back that was there, it was decided to incorporate digital for a whole new system.

"We haven’t just replaced with an ordinary organ, it’s something a bit special. It’s completed the building," Smyth said.

"The thing about an organ, it has a different sound to a piano. The sound goes longer, it resonates."

He particularly enjoyed listening to that resonating sound when international concert organist Martin Setchell played the new instrument recently in preparation for Sunday's concert.

"He really made it sing," Smyth said.

Alongside the organ itself, the Christchurch-based Setchell was the main attraction, supported by Mid Canterbury Choir.

The new organ has been connected with wires to the church’s organ pipes, which are more than 70-years-old.

The pipes are an architectural element in themselves, forming a symmetrical backdrop to the altar space.

The digital aspect of the new organ makes it a hybrid, and the only hybrid organ in Ashburton.

Careful attention was paid to regulating the dynamic and tonal properties of the historic pipes and digital sounds to each other and to the room.

The church is seen as an excellent venue in terms of its acoustics, aided by a barrel vault ceiling and newly levelled floor.

After his recent practice session, Setchell himself said the organ was "the best digital organ I have played".

The new hybrid organ at Baring Square Methodist Church. Photo: Supplied via Ashburton Courier

Smyth said there will be many more concerts to come.

The church was perfectly located for such concerts, being in the town centre at Baring Square east, next door the new Te Whare Whakatere.

A plaque on the organ acknowledges late parishioner Neville Forsythe who unveiled it at the concert.

Neville worked with Smyth on the organ project before his death.

The organ and wiring came at a cost of $200,000, which was funded by an anonymous private donator.

The instrument, with an oak exterior, was made by Makin Organ in England.