Not one but two new flying foxes for domain

The council made the announcement last week and says work will begin soon on the necessary infrastructure in a bid to get it up and running early in the new year.
The work will include creating a soil mound at the southern end with a long ramp for accessibility.
Softfall material will be added underneath.
People using the domain over the next few weeks will notice earthworks and construction at the site, as the installation team works flat out to try to have it up and running early in 2023.
The domain's much-loved, old flying fox, which ran alongside the Walnut Ave boundary, was taken down in 2020.
The new ones are part of a 30-year development plan for the domain.