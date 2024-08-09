Plan to share climbing wall with community

Niko Holgate (left) and Ruben Birt on the climbing wall, supported by ground crew Jett Jansen (at left) and Wynter Taylor-Harding. Photo: Ashburton Courier

Mount Hutt College has upgraded its indoor climbing wall and is looking at options for the community to enjoy the new facility.

A public meeting will be held on Monday.

Mount Hutt College head of faculty health and physical education Jarred Coutts said significant upgrades to the wall had cost $25,000.

‘‘This has been a big project. The upgrades have cost $25,000 which we have received funding from locals and grants including $10,000 each from Tūpiki and Mount Hutt College, $3000 from Methven Community Board, $2400 Mt Hutt locals day and $1500 from our Givealittle page.

‘‘We couldn’t have done it without the support of our funders,’’ Coutts said.

Upgrades had been done on the lead climbing and anchors. A new safety sign-off occurred in the school holidays and a number of new holds, volumes and new routes were set.

Students doing the outdoor course are already enjoying the changes to the wall.

‘‘The experience we get from climbing on the indoor wall gives us confidence for when we get on to outdoor climbing,’’ said year 12 student, Jett Jansen (16).

Year 13 student Ruben Birt (18) said ‘‘there is a difference from indoor climbing to outdoor climbing, as the indoor is less intimidating.’’

Niko Holgate a 17-year old, year 12 student said ‘‘there are two different styles of indoor rock climbing, top rope climbing and lead climbing.’’

Rock climbing is now an Olympic sport, starting in 2020 and with numbers participation in climbing growing all the time, indoor climbing is a great way to learn new climbing skills and keep fit at the same time.

During the 2000s, former Mount Hutt College teacher Glen Currie instigated the installment of a climbing wall in the college gymnasium.

The college decided a major project going into 2024 would be upgrading the schools indoor school rock climbing wall and looking to grow climbing for both college students and the community.

The climbing wall is about providing the students with the opportunity to safely try rocking climbing and advance their skills in it.

Along with the safety ropes and helmet, special shoes are worn for the climbing.

Ruben said pointed-toed shoes, with non-skid soles, were worn to allow a climber’s toes to go into climbing holes.

Year 12 and 13 students at the college’s outdoor education course will make great use of the wall, practising their techniques to use in the outdoors.

The college has plans for students to be able to use the wall out of class time and after training volunteer supervisors would open it to the community.

So far in 2024, the school has had about 140 students ranging from year 7 to 13 participating in climbing as part of outdoor education, senior physical education programme and Wednesday Mount Hutt College Active programmes.

‘‘Climbing has become an integral part of the school,’’ Coutts said.

‘‘We are excited to see the progress our climbers make as growth continues into 2025.’’

The college is looking for volunteers to support the next steps in this process and to further develop the operational and governance side of things.

An initial meeting will be held on Monday at 7.30pm at the college gym.

Mount Hutt College is holding a public meeting at the college gym on August 12 at 7.30pm looking for volunteers to help develop the operational and governance side of providing community access to the wall. Contact Jamie Robertson jamierobertson32@gmail.com or Jarrod Coutts couttsj@mthutt.school.nz for more information.

