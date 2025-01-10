Singing school's 'Musical Maestros' perform on stage

Participants in the 2025 Mid Canterbury Summer School will present Musical Maestros on Friday and Saturday. Photo: Supplied

Twenty-five years ago Jo Castelow established the Mid Canterbury Summer Singing School.

The school is still going strong - and on Friday and Saturday night (January 10 and 11) its latest production, Musical Maestros, will hit the stage in Ashburton.

Castelow, who remains the school’s musical director, said there have been many highlights.

"There have been some fantastic performers come through our ranks through the years, and gone on to do wonderful things," Castelow said.

Among those attending the first school was 11-year-old Sarah Bryant (nee Hart).

Bryant has now returned to be the show’s choreographer.

More than 90 students are staging Musical Maestros. The Saturday show will feature a special performance by some of the school’s alumni.

"A challenge has been trying to find new material to use, as we have covered an enormous amount of musical theatre over the years," Castelow said.

"The school is my favourite time of the year."

It was challenging and rewarding while providing the opportunity to work with a wonderful team of performers and "backstage heroes".

She appreciated the support the school had received from the community over its quarter of a century.

"The success of the school is because it challenges the students, they learn so much, gain confidence and ability, and make lifetime friends," she said.

Bryant was looking forward to her role as choreographer, as it combined her passion for dance and storytelling.

She said the school was more than just a course.

"It’s a safe and inspiring space for youth to develop their craft, express their creativity, collaborate with others, build lifelong friendships, and have an incredible time," Bryant said.

"The passion and dedication of everyone involved, from the organisers to the participants, keeps it vibrant and relevant year after year."