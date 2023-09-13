Tinwald pool closed for the summer

The Tinwald pool has been a source of fun, refreshing times for many years. Photo: Supplied

The Ashburton District Council has decided not to open the Tinwald Community Pool this summer.

“Low visitation, staff shortages, leaks and the cost to keep open, were all factors that led to the decision,” a district council spokesperson said.

Councillors approved the recommendation from staff not to open the pool at their meeting last Wednesday.

Staff gave background on their recommendation.

The future of the pool, which was 50-years-old, in its current state was “severely limited”. It would cost about $3 million to rebuild.

The pool leaks 17,000 litres of water each day, from unknown locations, they said in a report before the councillors.

“The major plant can not be replaced upon failure without significant changes to the water treatment assets above and below ground,” they said.

The highest patronage in any one season was 3050, in the 2020/2021 season, creating a financial loss of $66,000.

The pool operated November to March each year, and was staffed by lifeguards, who were primarily tertiary students.

“Staffing becomes a major issue every February when students return to tertiary study and EA Networks Centre team is stretched to manage both facilities.”

District council group manager of people and facilities Sarah Mosley said Friday afternoon she understood members of the community would be disappointed.

“But we hope it’s an opportunity for other outdoor district pools – Hinds, Mayfield, Ruapuna, Mt Somers, Rakaia, as well as non-council pools like Methven, and school run pools to receive more visitors,” Mosley said.

The future of the pool will be determined in the Long-Term Plan (LTP) process currently underway. The district council will weigh up the benefits of a business case to rebuild the pool at the $3 million cost, against other capital projects.