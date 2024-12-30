Top showjumpers descend on Canterbury pony club

Olivia McFarlane from Rakaia Pony Club riding Mr Silver this year as a junior member of the Methven Black Team. PHOTO: OLIVIA SKIDMORE

Almost 25 years ago the Ashburton Pony Club hosted the first South Island Showjumping competition.

The first event in January 2000 saw 24 teams take part. Now on January 8 and 9, the club will again host a South Island event, the 2025 Mitavite SISJ Champs, having hosted the event last year as well. It will see about 30 teams take part.

One of those involved 25 years ago was Jeanette Cooke, who was in charge of catering as well as managing Mill Creek Pony Club team. Her granddaughter Nadine Brown was a rider in that team.

Jeanette Cooke with programmes from the inaugural South Island Show Jumping competition in 2000. Photo: Supplied

Jeanette said the idea for a SISJ competition came from discussions from Mid Canterbury pony clubs as they travelled to area meetings in Timaru.

‘‘The North Island were holding competitions and we thought there should be a South Island. We put it to the others at the meeting and they agreed,’’ Jeanette said.

The first competition saw 24 teams from around the South Island compete, including one from each of the five pony clubs in the district along with some individual riders.

This year Methven and Tinwald are among the club teams competing, and individual riders from Rakaia and Mill Creek Pony clubs.

A full team consists of two riders in each category seniors 24-years and under, intermediate 17-years and under and junior 14-years and under.

Since its inception, the Rakaia Pony Club has been the most successful of the district’s clubs, with three firsts, a third, fourth and a sixth.

Along with the two days of competitions to celebrate the 25th anniversary they will hold the Agri Magic Horseless Showjump Champs.

This fun event involves riders dressing up jumping six small fences together as a team.

Points are awarded for costume, style and team synchronicity.

This will be followed by a barbecue, a cake and Canterbury University band Detour to dance to.

Olivia McFarlane of Rakaia Pony Club, riding Mr Silver while competing at the South Island Showjumping competition in Ashburton earlier this year. PHOTO: SARAH ROWBOTHAM

At the inaugural event New Zealand Pony Club Association president Graham Barkman said it was hoped the event would encourage young riders to participate in showjumping competitions in a positive manner.

Ashburton was chosen as the first host venue because they had the best facilities, Jeanette said.

‘‘We had the showgrounds, close accommodation and people close to the venue willing to house horses as well.

‘‘Following the first event it was decided that an area would host the event for two years at a time.’’

Jeanette has had many years involved with pony clubs and still enjoys attending events to watch the young riders.

She is hoping to attend next year’s SISJ event.

‘‘I enjoy the kids. It is good to see them improving and gaining confidence,’’ she said.