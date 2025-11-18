Vintage 'sapphires' and 'gems' on show

Armstrong Siddeley’s last of the line, a 1960 Star Sapphire. PHOTO: BERNARD EGAN

In 1902 - 123 years ago - Englishman John Davenport Siddeley, a clever engineer and businessman, who became 1st Baron Kenilworth, founded his Siddeley Autocar Company.

Keith Pickford in the Armstrong Siddeley which has been with his family since new. PHOTO: BERNARD EGAN

Following mergers it became Armstrong Siddeley in 1919.

Renowned for luxury vehicles, their cars were marketed to the top echelons of society.

Armstrong Siddeley were early users of sophisticated new alloys.

Car production ceased in August 1960, when the last of the ‘Sapphire’ models were built.

But despite the fact it’s now 65 years since the last cars were produced interest in the famous marque has not waned.

Around 100 enthusiastic and proud owners belong to The Armstrong Siddeley Club in New Zealand.

Annual national meetings are held and this month the gathering was based in Ashburton.

Ashburton members Kevin Sisson and Keith Pickford, who organised the event, were delighted they, and other Ashburton owners, could welcome enthusiasts from all around the country who arrived in a variety of models.

According to Kevin and Keith it included “several Sapphires’’ but ‘‘all the cars are gems”.

Weekend activities included the club’s annual general meeting, concours judging, field trials and a rally to Banks Peninsula.

Some visitors are returning home via Molesworth Station, a reminder Armstrong Siddeley’s are not just comfortable, prestigious and elegant cars but also very well-built, robust vehicles.

Suzanne Holt with her rare 1948 Armstrong Siddeley convertible. PHOTO: BERNARD EGAN In the pink

Memories of family friends owning vintage cars influenced Suzanne Holt – happily known as Pink Sue – in her decision to buy a vintage car when she retired from her pharmacy career.

While she didn’t have a particular make or model in mind when the time came, Sue searched online, looking at over 30 cars, ultimately getting down to a short list of two, of which one really stood out.

That’s how Sue, who lives in Diamond Harbour, now owns the rare 1948 Armstrong Siddeley convertible which she drove to the Ashburton gathering.

The stunning interior of her car. Even the steering wheel is pretty in pink. PHOTO: BERNARD EGAN

Self-proclaimed “pink girl”, Sue says she wasn’t always keen on the colour but she certainly is now and it’s prominently reflected in her lifestyle.

Nowhere is that more evident than in Sue’s colour choice when renewing the upholstery in her car – you guessed it – pink trim.

The interior which looks superb really suits the style of the car.

Sue says she likes everything about her Armstrong Siddeley. It motors well and is exactly what she hoped she would find in a classic car.

By Bernard Egan