White Out festival returns to Methven

Last year's White Out festival in Methven. Photo: Supplied

Another White Out music festival is set to pump Methven in August and big crowd numbers are expected.

The festival will feature some top musicians and DJs, including kiwi music legend Dave Dobbyn, who on Facebook said he was “digging out his down jacket”.

Other big names set to perform at the Methven Racecourse event on August 13 include DJ Aroha and vocalist and freestyle MC Tali, hip-hop artist David Dallas, festival circuit regulars Lee Mvtthews, indie pop artist Muroki and Australian surf and garage rock trio Skeggs.

The guest list includes 14 other DJ’s and performers.

The festival is set to be even bigger and better than last year and is dubbed “a musical winter odyssey”, Mitch Ryder from event organiser Cream Events says.

Last year’s festival had drawn around 2000 people and it was hoped to double that number this year.

He said the festival would help provide an economic boost for Methven and further promote tourism for the wider area.

“With the quality line-up we have, the festival is going to be a said.

There will be three stages set up at the racecourse, one more than last year, and continuous music from 4pm until midnight.

Once again Mt Hutt skifield will truck down snow for a rail jam event in the late afternoon that can be enjoyed for free by all ages.

The main ticketed R18 music spectacle will follow.

A skier tackles the rail jam at the Methven Racecourse event. Photo: Supplied

Mitch said Methven had hosted the Big Air event in past years, which had drawn festival fans, and it was hoped to make White Out a permanent fixture on the event calendar.

The festival had a lot to it and the line-up would appeal to a wide audience, he said.

“We encourage people to come along after a day’s skiing or session in the hot pools. They can dress in retro gear if they want to and can enjoy a great night out.”

Ryder, who has a harness racing background, said the Methven Racecourse was a perfect spot for a winter festival with its great amenity and proximity to the township.

Working with the likes of Mt Hutt, the racecourse and Methven Lions ensured there was good local support and a shared economic benefit for the community, he said.

The full music line-up for White Out can be found at the whiteoutfestivalnz Facebook page. Tickets are available from eventbrite.co.nz.

-By Mick Jensen