All American Day this Sunday

The Chev Corvette . . . A very popular classic car. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

Move the Mustang, and crank up the Corvette — Waimak Classic Cars are holding an All American Car Day on Sunday, October 2, from 10am to 2pm.

The ground will be a petrol-head haven for American car lovers, and enthusiasts, with an expected turnout of more than 300 cars from the early 1920s onward.

The day follows a successful Autumn Classic Car Show in April on the Waimak Classic Cars grounds at Ashworths Beach corner, Leithfield.

The Waimak Classic Cars Museum has a selection of classics, exotic, rare, vintage cars and motorbikes on display. Entry is $10.

Better Half Kitchen and Bar will also be open serving breakfast and lunch. Magic Moss and Pure By The Barrel Man will be open to greet the crowds and Eddie Simon will perform live music throughout the day!

There are prizes to be won for the latest American Car, best Hot Rod, and the oldest American Car thanks to supporting sponsors The Better Half Kitchen & Bar, Pure by The Barrelman, Tunnelwash and Jaycar Rangiora.