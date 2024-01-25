Amberley Surfcasting Competition winner rewarded for good deed

Tyler Martin landed a Kahawai on his first cast at the Amberley Beach Surf Casting Competition on Sunday morning, and it turned out to be the winner. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

A year ago when a fellow fisher asked if Tyler Martin had any spare bait as he had used his up, Tyler obliged.

He gave the bloke some bait and watched as the angler cast out and caught the winning fish at the 2023 Amberley Surfcasting Competition.

Fast forward a year and the 2024 competition.

Tyler, from Rangiora, arrived at his spot on the expansive beach early, baited up and cast into the morning surf, hoping something might bite.

Minutes later he had a nibble, and he quickly pulled in a 625mm long kahawai.

‘‘I didn’t expect a bite so soon, so when the Amberley Lions man came along on his quad bike to measure it, I recorded it, then cut it up for bait,

‘‘I was hoping I could get a bigger one during the day.’’ But he had no such luck.

At the prize-giving, however, Tyler couldn’t believe it when his fish took the top prize in the senior competition.

It was five millimetres longer than Ivy Regan’s Kahawai (620mm), and Jack Philip’s Mullet (512mm).

Further down the beach Christchurch anglers Mike McLintock and his mate Neil Campbell looked in their dairies and noticed they had a tennis match scheduled.

But when they heard the annual surfcasting competition was on, they ducked out of the tennis commitment to enjoy the morning relaxing on the beach.

‘‘We used to come here years ago, and we love fishing, so you know why we ducked the tennis game,’’ says Mike.

Organised by the Amberley District Lions Club, president Simon Mather says this is one of the largest fishing contests of its type in the South Island.

He was pleased to see many repeat entrants turning out again this year to line the beach.

More than 200 entries were recorded, including 55 junior competitors.

The North Canterbury beach provides anglers and families with plenty of spots to set up a gazebo or picnic area as a base.

‘‘We again had a good number of families come out and enjoy the weather and the good sea conditions.’’