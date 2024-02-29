'Bit of razzle': Great-grandma's handsome shopping companion

Nada Matterson and Morrie, her eye-catching 1971 Morris Minor wellside ute, at Kaiapoi New World. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

When North Canterbury great-grandmother Nada Matterson takes her "handsome" Morrie out to do the grocery shopping - they always attract attention.

Morrie can carry 800kg so is a handy shopping companion. It's a great looker as well, says Nada who lives in Clarkville.

The lime green 1971, 1100cc Morris Minor wellside ute, has a very large steering wheel to make handling easier, and a bit of bling added to his headlights ‘‘for some razzle’’.

It also has tinted windows and dual silver exhaust pipes. Only one of the showy pipes is functional, the other has been added for more razzle.

"You have to have a bit of razzle," Nada says.

Morrie’s interior also has a touch of razzle-dazzle with new carpet and upholstery with lime green piping that matches the exterior paintwork.

Nada and her husband David own another Morris Minor - a 1961 cream-coloured four-door sedan called Goldie.

Two years ago when the couple told their family they intended to buy Morrie from its former Christchurch owner they asked: "Why?"

"Our reply was why not?

"The cars give my husband and I a lot of pleasure.

"It is all about having fun," Nada says.

By Shelley Topp