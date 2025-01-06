Blowflies arriving in big numbers

Photo: Getty Images

The hotter and dryer weather earlier this summer has led to an increasing number of unwelcome blowflies in North Canterbury homes.

Unlike cluster flies, blowflies can be bigger, noisier and more offensive to many people.

Frustrated locals have taken to social media to vent their frustration at the noisy intruders, and try and find answers to rid their homes of them.

Jack Grieve of Southern Pest Control says he has noticed an increase in blowfly numbers and flies in general.

“I’ve received many calls from clients noticing the same thing over the last few weeks, which isn't uncommon when you get the hot, dry weather that we've had to start summer off.’’

He says he has noticed an increase in all fly numbers compared to previous years when North Canterbury didn’t have such a warm, dry start to summer.

“It's typical when we have this kind of weather.

‘‘All kinds of flies can multiply faster as the warm weather speeds up their metabolic rate, allowing them to go through their lifecycle stages faster.’’

Mr Grieve says from what he has seen and heard, people all over the district are noticing the same trends.

‘‘People are looking to community groups and pest controllers like myself for advice on how to keep numbers down.’’

Those living next to paddocks with animal and dog faeces on properties, or where smelly food is being left in rubbish bins for extended periods, are all things that can contribute to higher numbers of flies.

A blowfly maggot. Photo: File image

The best cure for most pest control-related issues, and flies in particular is good hygiene practices.

‘‘People should consider picking up dog faeces regularly, keeping food in sealed containers, keeping rubbish in sealed bins, preferably bagged so smells don't leech into the bin itself, otherwise washing your bins regularly, not leaving meat or food scraps in rubbish bins for extended periods to minimize the odours which flies are attracted to.”

‘‘Keeping windows and doors closed when possible — fly screen doors are a good option for this time of year to keep cool air flowing through your house.

Combine these tips with getting your house treated by a professional pest control technician and you'll have the best chance of keeping fly numbers down through the warmer months.

‘‘However, fly numbers will continue to increase the further into summer we get so you're better to get in touch with someone to come and help keep fly numbers down before you have an issue rather than waiting until they get really bad.’’

Maybe just get out the fly swat, the salt gun, or get to work on many of the home made fly traps which can be found on line to rid your property of the peskie, big black beasts.