Colossal squid on display at museum

Have you ever seen a colossal squid?

The Kaikōura Museum will be hosting the Te Papa exhibition Colossal Squid Ngu Tipua until November 14.

The colossal squid is rarely seen, with just eight adult colossal squid scientifically reported.

The colossal squid (Mesonychoteuthis hamiltoni) is reputed to be even bigger than the giant squid (Architeuthis dux).

Until a specimen was acquired by Te Papa, few people were aware of the existence of this huge creature.

Te Papa head of natural history Phil Edgar says the colossal squid is one of the most iconic specimens in the world.

The Colossal Squid on display at Te Papa. Photo: Te Papa

‘‘In learning about this weird and mysterious creature, we hope visitors will have a greater appreciation for life in the deep sea, much of which remains undiscovered.’’

Te Papa curator of invertebrates Dr Rodrigo Salvador says the colossal squid has created plenty of interest among the scientific community and the general public.

‘‘Te Papa’s colossal squid has been a major source of information for scientists and the museum’s most popular exhibit since its debut.

‘‘They live in the deep Antarctic waters and despite being one of the largest invertebrate species in existence, they are very rarely captured.’’

The display will feature an interactive table displaying different objects, including the lens from an eye of a colossal squid, part of a tentacle, and a tiny squid.