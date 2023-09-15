Community rallies for Waltham School pupils

Waltham students give the camp their approval. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The Hanmer Springs community has shown a village, with a helping hand from the city, can give 60 young Christchurch pupils the time of their lives.

The community rallied when approached by Hanmer Springs Forestry Trust chair, Rosemary Ensor, concerned pupils at Waltham School in Christchurch missed out on opportunities other schools enjoyed because it was a lower decile school.

Before long she had the year 7 and 8 pupils boarding a bus, thanks to the generosity of the Christchurch South Rotary Club, and heading to the Hanmer Springs Forest Camp for a free three day stay.

Meanwhile the Hanmer Springs community embracing Mrs Ensor’s enthusiasm, swung in behind the camp with free offers of food and activities.

Local business Rusty Carrot Catering came on board with food, Activity Hanmer provided plenty of activities, and the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa opened its doors to the group to provided plenty of fun.

Mrs Ensor says when the pupils arrived at the Forestry Camp recently the ‘‘air was palpable with excitement’’.

‘‘Many of the children had probably never had the opportunity to go very far at all. Some had never left Christchurch.

‘‘No ­one was more excited than the principal, who just couldn't thank us enough for organising such a special treat for his school,’’ she says.

Students getting instructions for their next activity. Photo: Supplied

Principal Tim Evans says without the generosity of so many, the children would never have enjoyed such a ‘‘really special experience’’.

‘‘It was magic. I am overwhelmed.’’

The school had never been able to afford to go to Hanmer Springs, with a lot of families not having the financial capability to contribute towards a camp for their children.

‘‘The Hanmer Springs community and Christchurch South Rotary were magic. I am for ever in their debt. ‘‘It was an amazing whole community effort which really gave 60 kids the most wonderful experiences,’’ Mr Evans says.

Waltham is a ‘‘real slice of life’’ school, he says, in a diverse ethnic community, which includes many migrant families.

‘‘It was an awesome Kiwi experience for them,’’ he says.

Hanmer Springs Forest Camp comanager Cindy van Vledder says it was a really nice experience to host the camp and help create memories for the children to take away with them.

Having Hanmer Activities, which worked closely with the camp, come on board, also helped the children to enjoy some great activities.

Tim Bratski from Rusty Carrot Catering says by providing the food, it was the company’s way of giving back to the community