ECan calls for changes

The Ashley Rakahuri River: FILE PHOTO

By DAVID HILL, Local Democracy Reporter

Environment Canterbury (ECan) is calling for changes to the draft legislation to replace the Resource Management Act to deliver better environmental outcomes.

The regional council has released its submission to the Natural and Built Environments Bill and the Spatial Planning Bill, which were released at the end of last year.

The submission is calling for better environmental protections and a stronger local voice.

‘‘We don’t dispute the need for change,’’ chairperson Peter Scott said. We think the current system is overdue for reform because it isn’t delivering better environmental outcomes.

‘‘It has also led to confusion and costly processes.’’

The reform process was a ‘‘once›in› a›generation opportunity’’ to shape how communities and natural environments adapted to future challenges.

But he had serious concerns about the direction and detail of the legislation.

‘‘It needs work if it is going to balance the tension between development and environmental protection. We operate at the coalface of delivery and our submission on the bills draws heavily on three decades of experience developing and implementing policy.’’

Cr Scott said ECan administered the largest region in the country by area, and had demonstrated the ability to innovate in developing its freshwater policy.

The new freshwater policy had a planning framework, developed through community collaboration, introduced good management practice and farm environment plans, he said.

Public interest journalism funded through New Zealand on Air.