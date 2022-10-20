Fireworks will brighten night sky

Golden glow . . . Fireworks will light up the sky over Waipara on November 4. PHOTO: FILE

The night sky over Waipara will be lit up on Friday, November 4, during the annual family-orientated fireworks display.

The events has been running for over 30 years, and has been a regular event on the calendar for many.

Gates open at the Waipara Domain on Glenmark Drive, at 5.30pm for visitors to enjoy the fun and fireworks.

There will be a live band, Inferno, a lolly scramble, a bouncy castle and bouncy balls, pony cart rides, face painting, glow sticks, balloon twisting, waffles, donuts, a sausage sizzle, hot chips, hotdogs and coffee.

The annual event is run under the guidance of the Waipara Fireworks Incorporated Society and draws a huge crowd.

Families find the atmosphere great for young people as there is plenty of space to run around and enjoy themselves prior to the display, which is held when darkness closes in.

If anyone is in doubt about the display being on due to the weather, they can ring (027) 4816933 to check, or visit the Waipara Fireworks Facebook page. Do not text. All takings go toward funding next year’s display. Entry is $10 an adult, $5 a child or $30 for a carload. Preschoolers are free.

The society says it may have to look closely at the entry fees next year due to an expected 80 percent increase in the price of fireworks, and the increasing cost of regulation compliance.