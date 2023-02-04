Fish, dive or surfcast

Motunau . . . The site of NC Dive Club’s fishing and diving competition. PHOTO: FILE

Most of the fishing and diving will be from a boat, but there is also a good surf casting beach for land›based entries, and exposed rocks for children tocatch crabs from which can be entered in the competition.

The North Canterbury Dive Club has been operating for about 50 years, and has around 70 members.

It promotes safe diving, fellowship and good environmental practices when using the sea.

The family friendly competition, which the club has run for the past 20 years, is one of its fundraising activities.

Some of the funds are used to support organisations such as St John Ambulance, Westpac Rescue Helicopter service, North Canterbury Coast Guard, Motunau School and to help with maintenance of the Motunau boat ramp used to launch boats into the local tidal river.

It usually attracts between 250 and 400 entries each year, depending on the weather.

Entry is open to juniors aged from 4 to 12 years, intermediates 12 to 15 years, through to adults and families.

The competition runs for about six hours, and winds up with a barbecue and prize giving at the end of the day in the local Motunau Beach domain.

Anyone interested in supporting the competition, for more information, phone Steve Ryder, 027 592 4106 or email ezyryder7764@gmail.com.