Foodbank now at Ashley Street

Diane Stevens. PHOTO:FILE

The Salvation Army Foodbank in Rangiora has moved house.

It is now in the Corps building at 12 Ashley Street where the Community Ministry Foodbank is open from 9am to 2pm Monday to Friday.

Diane Stevens has recently joined as Community Ministry team leader and welcomes conversations with those seeking help with food parcels or advocacy.

Diane will continue to build on the work already done, particularly by June Lang who retired recently, and its partners Waimakariri Social Services, North Canterbury Budget Services Hope Baptist and the Police Family team.

Lindsay Andrews from the Rangiora Corps says the Foodbank has moved from the Family Store on Albert Street, to Ashley Street giving it more space at a time when the demand for food parcels is growing.

He says there are many generous individuals and families who support the Salvation Army for which it is grateful, along with support from Mitre 10 Mega for Foodbank shelving, Pak‘NSave for products, Satisfy Food, Grown, the Dormer Family, Bayleys Real Estate, and Property Brokers for its Toot for Tucker appeal. ‘‘You are our partners in making a difference in the lives of others,’’ Mr Andrews says.