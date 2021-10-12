'Garden tour with a difference': Historic homes, art studios, local eateries team up for Nth Canterbury fundraiser

Linda's garden, with its 25-year-old Juniperus procumbens bonsai tree named 'nana' growing out of a pumice rock, is one of 15 gardens on the tour. Photo: North Canterbury News

Gardens, art and demonstrations on October 23 and 24 will help keep the pages turning at a North Canterbury library.

The community-owned Leithfield Public Library is hosting the Leithfield Garden Tour fundraiser, where people can stroll through the gardens, visit artists' studios, indulge in local eateries and food put on by local organisations, and discover Leithfield’s history.

The tour will take in 15 gardens of different sizes and styles, and will include demonstrations of kokedama, living vases and Bonsai.

The all-weather event will start at 10am each day and run until 4pm. Maps will be issued for visitors which give the order of flow.

A library spokesperson described it as a "garden tour with a difference".

"Not only can you visit some amazing local gardens but there is also a great selection of local artists showcasing their range of products.

The participating artists include Stargirl, who is offering a houseplant and kokedama store, with Kokedama making throughout the day. Jax Pots sells decorative and functional ceramics and homewares, while Pure has oak wine barrel products and artworks for the home and garden, and Magic Moss has sphagnum and decorative moss for all your garden needs, and will give living vase demonstrations and tours.

Locally-produced soaps and balms will be available from Shardia MacKintosh, while Cee Dee Design will have handmade jewellery, knitted brooches and plants for sale.

Jane Handmade features merino/alpaca mixed knits – beanies, snoods, headbands and more, while The Barn will offer Blackhills natural coloured hand knitting yarns and a knitwear collection.

There are historical homes, and the St Paul’s Anglican Church to view along the way, and the Leithfield Beach Fairy Forest to explore.

Tours will also be offered at Harleston House, a limestone block home built in 1863 by the Ashworth family, and at The Old Vicerage, a two storey house was built in 1867

Its garden has been lovingly re-established using plants of the period when the home was built. There are many surprises, including a secret garden.

Roses, natives, a potager garden, an abundance of spring flowers, and mature tree, oaks and a country garden.

The Sanctuary of Fourviere, a garden designed to tell the history of the Catholic Mission in the Pacific, will also be open.

Entry is $25 for adults, seniors $15, and children under-15 free. Tickets are on sale at Oderings Barrington, Sally Macs, Amberley, Woodend Nursery, Ouruhia Nursery, Pukeko Junction Gallery, Mobil Amberley and Terra Viva.

Go to the Leithfield Public Library Facebook page for more details and updates.