Hedge Fest returns next week

Almost ready . . . Despite recent heavy rains, the organising crew say their tracks, jumps and berms will be in top condition in time for next weekends Hedge Fest freestyle event. Organiser Liam Goodwin works on top of one of the higher jumps on the short track. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

It might only be around 80 metres long, but it is compact, contains four different lines, and 25 jumps, some over three metres high.

On farm land next to the Ravenswood estate at Woodend, work is well under way on the preparation of the site for the second Hedge Fest bicycle challenge.

Organiser Liam Goodwin says the riders competing in the second Hedge Fest will step up to the elevated start ramp, eye up their lines, make a choice and go for it, trying to impress the judges and the crowds with their tricks and bravery.

‘‘They will all do their best tricks, jumps, back flips as they show off their talents on BMX, dirt jump or free style bikes.

‘‘Last year, when we held the first Hedge Fest, we had 50 riders competing and Tyler Knox from Motueka, won the best trick award with a double back flip,’’ says Liam 22 , an accountancy worker who regularly competes in national and international BMX races.

He says the idea came for the Hedge Fest came about six years ago when he and several mates attended FarmJam held at the Frew Farm in Wyndham, Southland.

‘‘It was a huge combined motocross bike and BMX freestyle meeting held on a farm there. We all sat down and talked about how we could make something like that happen here in North Canterbury.’’

He says his father allowed the team to build a couple of jumps on the family property at 224 Rangiora Woodend Road, and over the next five years the Hedge Fest display circuit slowly took shape.

In February 2021 with the help of many friends, the crew held their first event.

‘‘It was amazing how it has escalated, we had 50 riders and about 400 spectators attended and everyone was talking about it on social media. So we are expecting a much bigger crowd next Saturday, December 10,’’ Liam said.

It is limited to 50 competitors coming from all over the country. This year the organising team have added a motocross freestyle element nearby. Gates open at 10am and tickets are limited.

They are available on the Hedge Fest FaceBook page.