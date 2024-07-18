High school basketballers to hold car wash fundraisers

Photo: Rangiora High School Basketball

Rangiora High School basketball players will be working up a lather this Saturday and on Sunday, July 28.

The players will be washing vehicles to help get them to the South Island secondary schools junior basketball age group tournament at the Edgar Centre in Dunedin.

The year 9 and 10 students will be at Versatile Garages on Lineside Rd from 9am to 3pm.

They are hoping to raise up to $2000 from the fundraiser to help get 12 players, two coaches, two managers and a referee, to the tournament.

All up, the trip is expected to cost about $8000 for accommodation, transport, food and entry fees to the tournament, which runs from August 31 to September 3.

There will be 58 teams - 34 boys and 24 girls' sides - at the tournament. The draw and tournament programme can be viewed here no later than August 24.

People are urged to drive into Versatile Garages for a $10 car wash, or $15 for a four-wheel-drive, between 9am and 3pm on Saturday.

A coffee cart will be on-site, along with a sausage sizzle, baking stall and cold drinks.

It will be followed by a car wash fundraiser for the school’s Senior A basketball team on Sunday, July 28, from 10am to 2pm at the corner of East Belt and Kippenberger Ave, Rangiora.

The Rangiora High School senior team will compete against 36 teams - 24 boys and 12 girls' sides - at the South Island secondary schools tournament, also in Dunedin, from September 4 to 7.