Huge crowd at Santa parade

The biggest crowd on record chanced the weather and turned out for the Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade on Sunday.

Despite the threat of more rain during the afternoon, Santa continued his travels around North Canterbury, stopping in at Rangiora to join in the fun at the McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora Christmas Party in the Park.

Members of the Saracens Rugby Football Club high five people watching the Santa Parade. Photo: John Cosgrove

The Rangiora Promotions Association business relationship manager Karen Dugdale said organising the party and Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade wouldn't have been possible without the kind help of many sponsors and helpers.

‘‘It went off without a hitch. The day started soggy but we knew the rain would ease off by 11am and it did.

‘‘It stayed away and it was a nice afternoon’s entertainment for what is possibly our biggest crowd ever,’’ she said.

Members of the Hartley School of Performing Arts in Rangiora sing and dance as they walk along High Street during the parade. Photo: John Cosgrove

She said despite some mechanical problems with a couple of entries pulling out last minute, there were 46 floats in the parade, with a couple of hundred walkers alongside.

‘‘It was great to see everyone out there walking and dancing in front of all the families who had come to watch the parade and see Santa.’’

Santa arrives atop his sleigh. Photo: John Cosgrove

The Party in the Park began earlier in the day where 36 vendors and 128 food stalls were on hand to entertain and feed the visitors.

‘‘The party’s main sponsor McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, had lots of free giveaways for people and children, and the free cookie making, face painting and musical acts proved very popular.’’

Santa and his elves rode aboard his sleigh down High Street bringing a smile to all the children watching on.

It was the largest crowd to ever attend the Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade. Photo: John Cosgrove

Karen says Rangiora Promotions is extremely grateful for the support.

The sponsors included Rangiora Toyota, McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, Waimakariri District Council, Signal Traffic Management, Aotearoa Gaming Trust and Kiwi Gaming foundation among others.