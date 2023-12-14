Huge crowd at Santa parade

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The biggest crowd on record chanced the weather and turned out for the Rangiora Toyota Santa Parade on Sunday.
Despite the threat of more rain during the afternoon, Santa continued his travels around North Canterbury, stopping in at Rangiora to join in the fun at the McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora Christmas Party in the Park.
‘‘It went off without a hitch. The day started soggy but we knew the rain would ease off by 11am and it did.
‘‘It stayed away and it was a nice afternoon’s entertainment for what is possibly our biggest crowd ever,’’ she said.
‘‘It was great to see everyone out there walking and dancing in front of all the families who had come to watch the parade and see Santa.’’
‘‘The party’s main sponsor McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, had lots of free giveaways for people and children, and the free cookie making, face painting and musical acts proved very popular.’’
Santa and his elves rode aboard his sleigh down High Street bringing a smile to all the children watching on.
The sponsors included Rangiora Toyota, McAlpines Mitre 10 Mega Rangiora, Waimakariri District Council, Signal Traffic Management, Aotearoa Gaming Trust and Kiwi Gaming foundation among others.