Man admits killing mate in drunken hit-and-run

Alun McLachlan. Photo: Gregor Richardson

A man who killed his friend in a Catlins hit-and-run has finally pleaded guilty, nearly two years after the incident.

Alun Garth McLachlan, 52, appeared in the Dunedin District Court on Friday morning where he admitted a charge of failing to stop and ascertain injury following the death of 33-year-old Owaka man Rikki Robin Lindsay McCall.

On May 7, 2022, the two men had been socialising with others, celebrating the opening of duck-shooting season.

The group were drinking at a large shed known as the "Duck Dormitory" in Owaka Valley Rd, court documents said.

Between 11.30pm that night and 12.20am the following morning, Mr McCall left the site and walked east towards his home - a 20-minute trip.

The court heard he had consumed an "unknown quantity" of alcohol throughout the day.

Shortly afterwards, McLachlan left in his Ford Courier fitted with tractor tyre grips, which should not have been driven on the road.

He hit the victim in Owaka Valley Rd.

According to a crash investigation and pathologist's report, Mr McCall was likely lying in the eastbound lane of the road at the time.

McLachlan did not stop.

Just minutes later, the victim's friends found him dead.

McLachlan was interviewed by police later that day and denied driving on that road or having any involvement in the death of his friend.

He claimed he had been driving a Nissan Navara at the time.

On May 18 that year, police executed a search warrant at the defendant's home and his Ford Courier was seized for forensic examination.

During a formal evidential video interview, McLachlan acknowledged he had made "mistakes" in his initial statement regarding the vehicle he was driving and the route he had taken.

However, once the interview was over, off camera, he admitted he had hit Mr McCall.

Another video recording was made and this time McLachlan made further disclosures.

He said he was driving down Owaka Valley Rd at 60-80kmh and "felt a bump that gave him a fright".

The defendant said he was not aware he had struck the victim and it was only the next day when he worked out he was the culprit.

McLachlan admitted consuming nine beers and two rums before driving home.

The victim's father, Robin McCall previously described his son as a "top, top guy".

He was a "great husband and father" who loved being involved in his community, he said.

McLachlan will be sentenced in August.

The maximum penalty on the charge is five years' imprisonment or a fine of up to $20,000.