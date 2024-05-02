Julie Anne Genter's outburst 'unacceptable'

Multiple political parties have complained to Parliament's Speaker about Green MP Julie Anne Genter's outburst in the House.

The Rongotai MP apologised in the debating chamber last night after National accused her of intimidating and attacking one of its ministers.

As MPs were debating roading projects as part of the Annual Review - Transport, Genter rose from her seat and walked across the chamber towards National's Matt Doocey.

She then waved a book in his face and repeatedly yelled: "Read the report!"

The debate's chair, Parliament Deputy Speaker Barbara Kuriger, interrupted and urged Genter to resume her seat.

"We know that transport is one of those touchy subjects but if we want to get the best out of the minister, interjections are fine but it would be good if we could actually just ask the questions and let the minister answer them.... rather than shouting matches and it is not appropriate to get out of one's seat to go and have an argument with somebody on the other side," Kuriger said.

Julie Anne Genter apologised for her behaviour last night but was not at Parliament today. Image: Parliament TV

Speaker Gerry Brownlee was then recalled to the debating chamber to listen to MPs, after which Genter apologised.

Today, Brownlee did not say which parties have raised the matter of privilege and the MP had until midday on Monday to respond to the complaints.

Brownlee would then determine what action should be taken and whether to refer the matter to Parliament's powerful privileges committee.

Disciplinary process under way

Genter did not attend a parliamentary select committee today.

Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson told reporters this afternoon Genter's behaviour was "unacceptable" and "completely fell below our expected standards of behaviour".

When asked by reporters why the MP hadn't fronted up, Davidson replied it was "best that she was working from home today".

"We are making it really clear to her that behaviour shouldn't have happened. We have got a disciplinary process happening - we'll be making it very clear that this must not happen again, and providing personal and professional support.

"What happened in the House last night is not acceptable for any MP, not acceptable for ours, it must not happen again and that's what we're going to be focusing on."

Co-leader Chlöe Swarbrick said Genter was being subjected to an internal disciplinary process "as a result of the actions last night. It crossed a threshold."

"We also will be participating in all of the processes of the House to ensure that order is restored."

Doocey said he would not comment "at this stage" when asked by reporters today whether he accepted Genter's apology.

'Unbecoming of Parliament'

National senior whip Scott Simpson told the House last night that Genter's actions were threatening and unbecoming of Parliament.

"A few minutes ago, there was an incident that occurred in this chamber... that I have never seen before. It was unprecedented in my experience in this chamber.

"To have a member rise from her seat, stride across the House and then confront, in a most intimidating manner, a member of this chamber I think is utterly unparliamentary and warrants further investigation and sanction."

He then called for the Speaker to be recalled to the debating chamber and described Genter's actions as a "serious, intimidatory, physical attack upon another member".

"Sir, I have never seen behaviour of that sort in this chamber in my time in this House and I think its a serious matter that warrants an intervention immediately. That the member is still sitting in this chamber without having apologised or accounted for her actions I think is intolerable."

MPs in the House stood to inform the Speaker what they saw.

"I did not see any contact," said Genter's Green Party colleague Steve Abel, who admitted he did not see the incident in the House, but only caught the end on Parliament TV.

"I understand from my colleague that she feels strongly about the issue and wanted to show you the actual data in the booklet. She's a very science and data-driven human being."

Abel said when Kuriger intervened, Genter returned to her seat and remained in place.

Julie Anne Genter stood over National's Matt Doocey and shouted at him in the House. Image: Parliament TV

National MP Dr Vanessa Weenink said initially some MPs found Genter's actions amusing, before reflecting further.

"Had that been myself sitting there, with either another female or indeed if a male was doing that to me, the way that would be viewed would be quite different. But I feel that no matter who it was, that was an extraordinary outburst and it was intimidating in its nature."

ACT's Karen Chhour agreed it was intimidating.

"It looked like a huge amount of intimidation that was going on, very close to the person, standing over the person, and physically shaking a book in that person's face. If that was me, I would have felt very intimidated and I feel that it was really inappropriate."

Genter apologises

Genter then rose and apologised.

"It was the last thing I wanted to do, to intimidate anyone in this House. What has absolutely motivated me is a desire to share information that I believe would be of benefit to everyone in this House, and I'm very sorry if in my passion to do so I was intimidating. That was not my intention."

Brownlee said it was not appropriate for any Member of Parliament to debate from the floor, or to take actions that could be considered intimidating.

"It doesn't reflect well on Parliament when we have these sorts of moments.

"If the member feels that her passionate feelings about the matters being debated are to such a point where you feel you need to intervene like that, I suggest quietly going out of the House would be a much better solution, and far more orderly than approaching anybody in their benches."