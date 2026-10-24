A woman has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after suffering from smoke inhalation at a fire in Dunedin's Princes St.

At least three people had to be evacuated from the historic former Prince of Wales Hotel after a fire broke out on the top floor balcony.

Firefrighters and St John assist an elderly woman helped from a fire at the historic Prince of Wales Hotel building in Princes street. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Fire and Emergency Senior Station Officer Calvin Harradine said they were called to the scene at about 2pm following multiple emergency calls and Fenz responded with four fire trucks.

A fire was located on the top floor balcony that was well involved by their arrival, he said.

Firefighters at the scene of a fire at the historic Prince of Wales Hotel building in Princes St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Upon their arrival, they were informed that people were inside the building, unaccounted for.

One woman was treated for smoke inhalation while another two people, who were trying to extinguish the fire with buckets of water, were also evacuated.

A Hato Hone St John spokeswoman said the woman was taken to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition.

Officer Harradine said that while he appreciated the initiative taken by the pair in attempting to put the fire out themselves, the safest option was always to evacuate and leave it to firefighters.

A firefighter rushes to open a standpipe as smoke billows from the back of the Prince of Wales Hotel in Princes St. Photo: Gerard O'Brien

Firefighters brought the fire under control and ensured nobody else was inside the building.

Officer Harradine said they were lucky to get to the scene when they did, as it could have been much worse.

Firefighters would remain on the scene to ensure to flare-ups.

Fire investigators would also examine the scene to determine the cause of the blaze.

— Allied Media