MetService has issued a raft of weather watches and warnings as an active front bears down on the South Island for the end of the long weekend.

Heavy rain and gale northwesterlies are forecast for much of the island on Monday, with southern and central areas looking likely to be hardest hit.

Orange heavy rain warnings have been issued for Westland, Fiordland and the headwaters of Otago and Canterbury lakes and rivers.

Western areas are likely to see 200-300mm of rain from late Sunday night through most of Monday, extending into Tuesday morning for those in northern parts of the West Coast.

For central areas, including Queenstown Lakes where a heavy rain watch is in place, the worst of the wind and rain is set to arrive early Monday afternoon and continue until about midnight.

Eastern areas, including Dunedin and coastal Otago and Canterbury, are in line for strong northwesterlies from about noon on Sunday until 9pm. There is a strong likelihood this watch will be upgraded to a warning.

Weather conditions are likely to make driving more dangerous, especially given the close of the long weekend.

Motorcyclists and those in high-sided vehicles are most at risk in strong winds.

Check the latest warnings from MetService here.