Hundreds of muscle cars parade through town

The streets of Rangiora resounded with the thump of hundreds of V8s and hot fours as the largest automotive event in the South Island kicks off this weekend.

The Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness 'Twin Towns Cruise' street parade on Thursday evening marked the start of a big weekend of activities at the Rangiora A&P Showgrounds.

The Muscle Car Madness show is celebrating its 35th year, with the traditional start to the event, the street parade from Rangiora to Kaiapoi and back again, drawing more than 500 vehicles of all shapes, sizes, vintages and genres.

The Muscle Car Madness street parade. Photo: John Cosgrove

But this time the parade went in reverse order, running through Kaiapoi first before navigating its way back to the main streets of Rangiora.

A large crowd of supporters assembled along Rangiora's Kippenberger Ave, High and Ivory Sts to watch the hour-and-a-half procession of American, European and Australian muscle cars, parading alongside hummers, vintage cars and Japanese pocket rockets.

Waikuku Beach hot rodder Gary Morton drove his 1941 Chrysler Royal Businessman’s Coupe in the parade and said it was a good run.

Photo: John Cosgrove

"There must have been over 500 cars," he said.

"I have a claxon horn on my coupe so the kids love it."

He said the long line of big-engined vehicles soon got a bit hot as they crawled through the roundabouts and traffic lights and waited for a train to pass in Rangiora.

Photo: John Cosgrove

The Trillo Metals Muscle Car Madness event on Saturday and Sunday (January 25-26) will feature live music, burnouts and heaps of "top-notch" cars to view.

Organiser Craig Stare said there could be over 1600 cars on display on Saturday, which is undoubtedly the event's "big day". It will also feature the burnout competitions.