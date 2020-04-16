Hurunui hopes to lure Kiwi travellers

Tourism and rates are high on the Hurunui District Council’s agenda as it works toward post-Covid-19.

Marie Black

Mayor Marie Black says work to help the recovery of tourism is starting with a revised marketing plan for Hurunui Tourism, increasing its spend on advertising, and targeting markets throughout New Zealand.

She says it is important the work is done immediately across the whole district to rebuild the visitor industry.

‘‘If we leave it too long, someone else will hop in and utilise and market what we have.

We want to be ready when we get the go ahead,’’ Mrs Black said after a council meeting held via Zoom.

Tourism marketing manager Shane Adcock said in a report to council that every region will be in the same challenging situation, and will be targeting the same markets.

It is unclear what appetite Kiwis will have to travel, Mr Adcock says, particularly if there is a recession and a fear the virus may re-emerge.

‘‘On the other hand, there may well be pent-up demand from spending months stuck at home, plus credits and refunds from cancelled international travel to spend,’’ he says.

He said there is an opportunity to target people who would otherwise travel overseas. ‘‘We’re doing work on understanding that market further.’’

Meanwhile, Mrs Black says the closure of the Hanmer Springs Thermal Pools and Spa during the lockdown will affect rates across the district.

Profit from the pools is used in the reserves area. If the pools can open soon, this impact may be lessened, she says.

The council is working on several budget scenarios, and belt tightening is promised.

While a zero rate increase does not appear to be an option, the council is looking at capping any increase at 3.59 percent.

A 5% rise had been signalled in council planning documents.

‘‘It is about striking a balance, showing empathy, and being in a strong enough position to trigger and boost our economy post-Covid-19,’’ Mrs Black says.