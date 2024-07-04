Kaiapoi celebrates at Matariki festival

A busy fortnight of events for Kaiapoi started with over 12,000 people attending the Kaiapoi Lights and the Kaiapoi Matariki celebrations last week.

This Saturday there will be two further celebrations of creativity and artistic prowess at the Blackwell’s Fire and Ice display and night market, and the Kaiapoi Art Expo.

Organiser of the Matariki events, Blue Sky Events co-owner Karl Horwarth, says they were very happy with the turnout and support.

One of the prime attractions were the fireworks at the Kaiapoi Matariki celebration held at Norman Kirk Park in Kaiapoi on Friday. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

‘‘With Kaiapoi Lights being a new event this year, it was partially established to help fund the free community Kaiapoi Matariki event on the Friday night.

‘‘The usual funding opportunities for community events are a lot more difficult to achieve at the moment, such as sponsorship and grants, so we are very grateful for our sponsors - Lime Real Estate, Hazeldine Construction, BGates, Rivertown Automotive, PNP Farms, Total Traffic Management, Fools of Desire and grant bodies - Rangiora Festival Charitable Trust, Visit Waimakariri, Creative NZ, and the Lion Foundation.’’

He says the Lights, as a first event, was very successful, with a bigger than expected turnout on Friday. Some people decided at the last minute to attend as they went from one event to the other.

‘‘It did cause some issues around queues and parking, which we will address for next year's event.’’

Karl says Kaiapoi Matariki was a busy night with 40 market stalls, and 20 food trucks, as well as a funfair and live music, capped off with an amazing firework display from Firework Professionals.

‘‘It certainly would have created a spending boost in the region with many of the food and market vendors being local.

‘‘Feedback from other restaurants and bars in the town was that they were also very busy on the night.’’

‘‘We were also very happy to help foster an understanding of Matariki by theming some of the light displays, putting up information boards, working with nine local schools to create Matariki-themed displays, Kapa Haka performances, some Te Reo music, and a wonderful explanation from the main stage about Matariki, from Mica Wilson, Head Boy from Kaiapoi High School.’’

