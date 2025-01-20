Kaiapoi Library celebrates 10th birthday

Stacey Wilson, of Ohoka, with her children Louie, 6, Charlie, 5, and Henry, 2, admiring the fish aquarium during their visit to the Kaiapoi Library last week. PHOTO: SHELLEY TOPP

The cake came out to celebrate a special anniversary at the Kaiapoi Library on Friday.

The celebration marked 10 years since the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre was opened on January 17, 2015.

The multi-purpose community building was built to replace the previous quake-damaged Kaiapoi Library.

The Waimakariri District Council service centre, which houses the library, Art on the Quay Gallery and the Kaiapoi Museum, plus public toilets and two public meeting rooms, provided a key milestone in Kaiapoi’s recovery after the 2010 and 2011 earthquakes.

Waimakariri District Libraries manager Luke Sole says Kaiapoi Library has emerged from the earthquakes as an important community hub.

‘‘The previous Kaiapoi Library on the same site which was earthquake damaged was incredibly well-loved,’’ he says.

‘‘Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre was one of the first significant postquake construction projects and has been described to me as a 'beacon of hope' for the community at a challenging time.

‘‘Crucially, it was for a time one of the few places where people could gather and socialise. From a placemaking perspective, it was vital to reassert a sense of identity in a town centre which changed so rapidly.’’

The blend of library, art gallery and museum experiences has provided inspiration for other civic facilities including Turanga in Christchurch, and Te Ara Atea in Rolleston.

‘‘The Art on the Quay Gallery and the museum have presented some rich opportunities for storytelling and connection with our unique landscape and culture,’’ he says.

‘‘It is always a delight to see so many people engaging with exhibitions and being inspired by the stories within.’’

Libraries have evolved substantially over the last decade with the addition of services which meet the changing demands of growing communities including a huge uptake in digital experiences and in-person programmes that promote lifelong learning regardless of age or background.

‘‘People are now engaging with libraries for so many different reasons. Books are still really important, but many people come to libraries to socialise and connect, learn a new skill, or engage with technology.’’

During the last year, Waimakariri Libraries ran 1200 events and programmes across the district's three libraries (including Rangiora and Oxford), ranging from musical performances to author talks, virtual reality sessions and even a living tuatara experience.

‘‘Our key partnerships, such as a great relationship with Canterbury Museum, have enabled us to bring high-quality learning experiences to Waimakariri,’’ Sole says.

‘‘Over the last couple of years, Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre has seen substantial growth in visitation and is very much a destination facility.

‘‘Our visitor numbers increased over 10 per cent just last year alone.

‘‘It is wonderful to be able to reflect on the first 10 years of the Ruataniwha Kaiapoi Civic Centre and what it has brought to the community.

‘‘Here’s to the next 10 years and beyond.’’

By Shelley Topp