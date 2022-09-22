Kupa wants littering to stop

Sheltering . . . Kupa in a shelter he built during a beach clean up at Waikuku. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Kupa Youle is ‘‘ proud’’ his environmental work has been recognised by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

But the 14›year›old Broomfield School student continues to be ‘‘frustrated’’ people continue to litter local beaches and places.

‘‘I want people to stop littering and recycle.’’

He wrote to Ms Ardern to let her know he was trying his best to ‘‘help you and New Zealand’’.

‘‘Every week I go to a local beach armed with mygloves and a bag, and mylearning assistant Suzanne and dog Louie. Every week I am saddened by how much litter is left on the beach making the wildlife suffer and the beaches dirty!

‘‘I am trying to teach the little kids at school not to litter. It’s hard though,’’ Kupa said in his letter.

Ms Ardern replied to Kupa saying it was great he, Suzanne and Louie were doing so much to keep the beaches clean.

‘‘I’m really glad to hear you care so much about our environment!

‘‘It can feel challenging to persuade others to care as much as you do, but I promise that the Government is doing everything it can to help protect our environment and keep it free of litter,’’ she said in her letter.

Ms Ardern outlined the penalties for littering, but added despite the law there was still a problem with litter, as well as more general problems with the amount of rubbish generated and sent to landfills. She outlined various initiatives the Government was working on and funding available to help organisations to try and reduce litter. She outlined a new law to replace the Litter Act and the Waste Minimisation Act 2008.

‘‘The purpose of the law is to create clear duties for everyone on how they should dispose of things, with much better support for reinforcing those rules,’’ said Ms Ardern.

‘‘Thank you for doing your bit Kupa.’’

Kupa’s learning assistant, Suzanne Vale says Kupa, who is on the Autism spectrum, chooses to clean rubbish from local beaches each week.

‘‘He is so passionate about our environment and the animals that live in it, that this is his top choice for his future occupation. It is incredible how diligently he works to achieve his goal of a greener, cleaner NZ.’’