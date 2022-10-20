MainPower Sports Awards return to NC

Bronwyn Dibb, who won New Zealand’s first Trampoline World Championship medal for 20 years in 2019, has been named the North Canterbury MainPower Supreme Sports Award recipient.

The 2022 MainPower North Canterbury Sports Awards made a welcome return last Friday, after being stymied by Covid since 2019.

It was also the first formal gala dinner event to be held at MainPower Stadium in Coldstream Road, Rangiora.

Hosted by the North Canterbury Sport and Recreation Trust, two courts were turned into a silver service dinner venue for over 300 guests, catered for by Percival Street Bakery.

Master of Ceremonies for the glittering event, was Anna Simcic, the successful New Zealand Olympic swimmer.

Supreme winner Dibb, aged 24, who also took out the Sportswoman of the Year award, won her Silver medal in the women’s double mini trampoline (DMT) in Tokyo.

She was just 0.2 points off gold.

She won the international V Tramp award for women’s DMT in 2020, a virtual competition, and won the senior New Zealand women’s DMT championships in July 2021, and also the senior women’s Trampoline. Her success led to her winning the senior women’s title overall, and DMT highest form trophy.

Bronwyn then went on to the World Cup in Portugal, finishing second, and won a silver medal in the World Games in the United States three weeks later. This was New Zealand’s first ever gymnastics medal in the World Games since they started in 1981.

Bronwyn has been competing in trampoline since she was 9, starting in Christchurch before her coaches Nigel and Vicki Humphreys founded Ice Trampoline Sports in Rangiora 13 years ago. She is no stranger to international competition, having competed at every world championship since she was ageeligible in 2015.

Fletcher Newell from the Ashley Rugby Club, who recently gained All Black honours, took out the Sportsman of the Year Award, while athlete Jessica Hendren won the Junior Sportswomen Award, and Mountain Biker, Jacob Turner the Junior Sportsman Award. Award winners were: Active Health Junior Sportswoman: Jessica Hendren – Athletics. Rangiora New World Junior Sportsman: Jacob Turner – Mountain Biking. McAlpines Mitre10 Athlete with a Disability: Zack Lappin – Para Athletics. Pegasus Golf & Sports Club Sports Coach: Liam Connelly – Basketball.

R. Grant Electrical Sports Team: ICE Gymsports DMT Team . All Insure Sports Administrator or Official: Kim Cotton – Cricket Umpire. Guthrie Bowron Sportswoman: Bronwyn Dibb – Trampoline. Carter’s Tyre Service Sportsman: Fletcher Newell – Rugby. CoffeeWorx, Harcourts Four Seasons Realty & Rangiora Vet Centre Service to Sport: Peter Stevenson – Surf Lifesaving, Leigh Bolton – RHS School Sports, Peter Williams – Cricket & Rugby.

Peter Allen Safe Sports Award for Club of the Year: North Canterbury Basketball Association (Finalist: ICE Gymsports). Waimakariri District Council Sports Event: Basketball New Zealand Under 19 Nationals. MainPower Supreme Sports Award winner: Bronwyn Dibb.