Major infrastructure projects under way

The Blackett/King Sts roundabout was removed to allow a stormwater upgrade to be undertaken. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

It is a busy time of the year for contractors in the Waimakariri District with many major roading and infrastructure projects being started before summer arrives.

Waimakariri District Council communications and engagement manager, Alistair Gray, said several of the bigger projects are already under way.

"The works on the Blackett St/Kings St roundabout are expected to be completed within six weeks.

Contractors used an open trench method to put in the new mains along Blackett/King Sts. PHOTO: JOHN COSGROVE

"They are being undertaken to install a new water supply main to service East Rangiora.

"Following this they will proceed eastwards."

A 37.5cm thick water supply main will be installed along Blackett St, from King St to the Toy Library, across the railway corridor and along the full length of Keir St to the Bellgrove Development.

Gray says a new wastewater main will be installed between 208 King St to 60A Blackett St to meet the council’s level of service requirements and facilitate the removal of wastewater mains from private properties.

The existing stormwater pipes at the Blackett/King Sts intersection will also be upgraded.

To facilitate this work, the existing roundabout has been removed and will eventually be reconstructed once the underground work is complete.

While the works are under way, wastewater from properties will be discharged into the wastewater main installed within the roading corridor where it is then sent to the wastewater treatment plant.

The contractors are using an open trench method for installing the new main, which is typical for this type of work.

He says there are about six other water main upgrade projects planned for Rangiora this financial year, however, the actual timing for these is still to be confirmed.

While the King St and Blackett St works are under way detours will be sign-posted for the surrounding roads.

Gray advised road users to plan ahead and use alternative north-south and east-west routes through Rangiora, such as West Belt or White St, Ashley St, Kingsbury Ave, and Queen St or Johns Rd.